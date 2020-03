(WKBN) – Plans to formally postpone Pennsylvania’s Primary election took another step Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the State House of Representatives voted unanimously in favor of a measure that would push the date for the Primary from April 28 to June 2 — the same now as Ohio’s.

Voters would still be able to send in absentee ballots by mail.

The measure now moves to the Pennsylvania Senate and could go to Governor Tom Wolf for signing later this week.