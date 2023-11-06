EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Incumbent Mayor Trent Conaway will take on a challenger for the East Palestine mayoral race on Nov. 7.

Both Conaway and Misti Allison have been voices representing the people after the February train derailment.

Conaway will be running for his second term as mayor.

He said he considered not running for re-election, but only for a second, stating, “I want to finish what I started.”

Allison moved to East Palestine four years ago, where her husband is from. It will be her first try at a political office.

While Allison said she’s “not disappointed with Mayor Conaway,” she was also adamant that she could do a better job as mayor, stating, “I think there are examples where the communication aspect could be definitely improved upon.”

Conaway and Allison are both fully aware that the next four years will be pivotal for the future of East Palestine.

The East Palestine mayor’s race is nonpartisan, but both Conaway and Allison say they are Republicans.

Stan Boney contributed to this report.