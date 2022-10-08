(WHTM) – Few races in the nation have attracted as much attention and money as the Pennsylvania Senate Race.

Polls show a tightening race between Republican celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz and Democrat Lt. Governor John Fetterman. Despite suffering a stroke in May and not publicly campaigning for several months, Fetterman has remained ahead in most polls.

abc27 compiled recent polling to show how the race has trended since the spring primary season.

The poll numbers were compiled by FiveThirtyEight using pollsters who received at least a B+ rating. Pollsters in this chart include; Suffolk University, Emerson College, Beacon Research/Shaw & Company Research, Marist College, Muhlenberg College, Trafalgar Group, YouGov, Public Opinion Strategies, Susquehanna Polling & Research, and Cygnal.

Five polls conducted between mid-August and mid-September all showed Fetterman with a five-point lead. The largest lead Fetterman has seen was an 18-point lead in an August poll sponsored by Pittsburgh Works Together and conducted by Public Opinion Strategies.

Polls in late September have shown the race even closer than the late Summer/early Fall results.

A WHTM/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released at the end of September of 1,000 likely Pennsylvania voters, Fetterman led Oz 44.6% to 42.6% with a +/-3% margin of error. Third-party candidates received 5% and 7.9% were undecided.

Nine percent of Republicans (twice as much compared to Democrats) said there were undecided.

Fetterman and Oz will participate in an exclusive primetime debate on October 25 at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

The debate is expected to be the race’s only one, while gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro have not agreed to terms on any potential debates.