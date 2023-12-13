(WHTM)– It’s been over a month since the November election in Pennsylvania, and questions remain, such as “is the Commonwealth prepared for the presidential in 2024?”

“This is sort of a wellness check on the electoral process,” State Senator Cris Dush (R) said.

Except for intermittent human error, Secretary of State Al Schmidt said Pennsylvania conducted fair and free elections in 2023 with little technical issue.

“A rec center janitor shows up late to open a door,” Schmidt said.

Turnover of experienced election officials is also a problem.

“You are more likely to encounter mistakes not mistakes intended to influence the outcome of an election,” Schmidt said.

But State Senator Dush says drop boxes are a mistake. He’s seen anecdotal reports of multiple ballots being dropped, which is illegal.

“So I can’t say that it was fraud. But what I can say is that nobody can tell you what the actual vote count was,” Dush said.

He also says every slot machine and every gas pump in PA is inspected every year. Not so voting machines.

“Do we take voting machines less seriously than slot machines,” Dush asked.

“In order to get to the level we’re asking for in terms of scrutiny do we need to provide more resources from Commonwealth,” said State Senator Anthony Williams (D-Philadelphia).

Dush also questioned the sure system that maintains voter registration rolls. It was criticized by the Auditor General in 2019 and will be replaced in 2025 but in place next year.

Dush questioned Schmidt on whether voters can have confidence in the SURE system. Schmidt affirmed, saying “voters should have confidence that the SURE system is reliable.”

Schmidt insists previous problems have been fixed.

“I’m very uncomfortable about that,” Dush said.

“When folks keep casting doubt on the system of doubt on the election, they cast doubt on the integrity of these thousands of folks who work every six months to make sure that the election is done right,” State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia) said. “That’s not fair to them and they need to stop it.”

“Pennsylvanians deserve rules that guarantee its hard to cheat and easy to vote but I think hard to cheat comes first,” Dush said.

Schmidt says he has big concerns about the future because the average age of poll workers is more advanced. Recruiting younger people is imperative for future elections.