(WHTM)– Election Day in Pennsylvania is fast approaching and Secretary of State Al Schmidt says counties are ready and you can trust the process.

Schmidt met the media reminding that the deadline to register to vote is this Monday, Oct. 23.

The deadline to request mail-in ballots is the following week Oct. 31.

Ghouls and goblins have haunted some counties’ mail-in ballot efforts. In Lancaster, voters were instructed to use the white secrecy envelope. They sent a yellow one.

In Cumberland County, the ballots were too heavy and would require two stamps, which was not noted in the material. York County accidentally sent hundreds of duplicate ballots.

Schmidt says there has been a lot of turnover at election offices across the Commonwealth, and there is a lack of institutional knowledge, but he did say this about the process.

“Whenever that happens, it makes it more likely that errors, like the ones you’ve described, will occur,” Schmidt said. “It’s important for us to keep in mind that they are not deliberate, they are not intentional, they are not seeking to change the outcome of the election. Any of these errors that I hear about, as a former county election administrator, is upsetting. Because I know what it must feel like and they are committed to having their voters’ votes count.”

Three dates for you then; Monday, Oct. 23, which is the deadline for you to register to vote, Oct. 31, is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot, and if you want to wait until then you will want to return it in-person, then Nov. 7 is Election Day in Pennsylvania.