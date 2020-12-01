Pennsylvania Rep. Kelly asks for Supreme Court hearing over election lawsuit

It will take four of the nine Supreme Court justices to agree to hear the appeal

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly has asked the United States Supreme Court to intervene in his lawsuit over the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

The congressman wants the full Supreme Court to hold a hearing on the case.

It will take four of the nine Supreme Court justices to agree to hear the appeal.

Saturday night, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out Kelly’s case. The court said they were too late to claim no excuse mail-in voting was unconstitutional.

The law was passed in 2019 and used in the primary election.