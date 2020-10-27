State leaders encourage Pennsylvanians to hand-deliver mail-in ballots ‘immediately’

More than 3 million Pennsylvanians have applied to vote by mail this election

(WKBN) – Voters in Pennsylvania who still have their mail-in ballots should hand-deliver them instead of putting them back in the mail, state leaders say.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar say voters can bring those ballots to their county board of elections or a drop box.

Where do I turn in my ballot?

You are only allowed to turn in your own mail-in ballot. The only exception is for voters with disabilities.

The deadline to drop off a completed ballot is by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

More than 3 million Pennsylvanians have applied to vote by mail this election. Tuesday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot or vote early.

More information on early voting in Pennsylvania

If you’ve already mailed your ballot back, you can check its status by calling your county board of elections office.

If you applied for and received a mail-in ballot but decide you want to vote at the polls, you have to bring your entire mail ballot packet — including both envelopes — with you so it can be voided.

If you applied for a mail-in ballot but you don’t turn it in and you no longer have the mail-in ballot or envelopes, you can still vote by provisional ballot at the polls on Election Day.

More stories from WKBN.com: