JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate John Shapiro is visiting Johnstown Thursday to kick off his General Election Campaign.

Shapiro is expected to speak at the campaign event and discuss his priorities for the state. The Democratic candidate also plans to address the differences between his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano and himself.

The 48-year-old visited 19 counties across the state two weeks before the Primary Election. He was last in Central Pennsylvania on May 13 when he campaigned in Bedford County alongside Lieutenant Governor candidate Austin Davis.

Shapiro plans to begin delivering remarks at 6:30 p.m.