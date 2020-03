The seat was left vacant by Rep. Tedd Nesbit

(WKBN) – Ohio’s primary election was postponed on Tuesday but in Pennsylvania, voters did go to the polls in a special election.

Residents voted on a state representative for the 8th District, which covers both Mercer and Butler counties.

The final results show Republican Tim Bonner beat Democrat Phil Heasley 3,133 to 984.