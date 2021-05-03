Last day to register to vote for May primary in Pennsylvania

(WKBN) – Monday is the last day to register to vote for the May primary in Pennsylvania.

To register, you must be a U.S. citizen for at least a month before the election, a resident of Pennsylvania and the district you’re registering in, and at least 18 years old.

You can register in person at a county voter registration office by close of business, or online using the voter registration system by 11:59 p.m. Monday.

You can also register by mail. Those forms have to be postmarked by Monday.

Applications for mail-in ballots must be turned in by May 11.

