Judge rejects GOP attempt to shut down early voting center in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An appellate court judge in Pennsylvania has turned down an emergency petition from Republicans seeking to block the Philadelphia suburb of Delaware County from operating a three-day early voting center in the city of Chester.

Commonwealth Court Judge Kevin Brobson, in a decision Friday night, wrote that a county judge had reasonable grounds to reject the emergency petition.

Pennsylvania is a key battleground state in the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. The voting center began operating Friday in the predominantly Black and Democratic city of Chester.

The county’s solicitor, William Martin, called the litigation a baseless attempt at voter suppression.

