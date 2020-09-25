DOJ releases update in investigation of ‘discarded’ Pennsylvania ballots

WASHINGTON – After initially claiming that nine military ballots cast for President Trump were “discarded” in Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County, the Department of Justice issued an updated press release Thursday correcting that number, but not specifying whether or not there was foul play.

The DOJ said in the second statement, a letter from United States Attorney David Freed to Luzerne County election officials, that seven of the ballots were for Trump, but the last two had been resealed so it was unclear who the votes were for.

The FBI and Office of the U.S. Attorney opened an investigation into the ballots after being contacted by Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis.

The fact that the DOJ put out a press release during an ongoing investigation, and went so far as to specify how the votes on the ballots in question had been cast, left many stunned. David Laufman, a former Justice Dept. official, tweeted:

This is both bizarre and disturbing — US Attorney’s Offices don’t issue reports on pending investigations— and certainly not reports so blatantly contrived to provide political ballast for a sitting President’s campaign narrative

President Trump’s administration seized on the news Thursday.

“BREAKING: FBI finds military mail-in ballots discarded in Pennsylvania,” Matt Wolking, President Trump’s deputy communications director tweeted. “100% of them were cast for President Trump. Democrats are trying to steal the election.”

Secrecy envelopes and the ballots

Voters in Pennsylvania have been instructed to use secrecy envelopes when submitting mail-in ballots.

So-called naked ballots have become a huge concern for Democrats in the state since the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled last week that ballots had to be rejected if not enclosed in the proper secrecy envelope. The ruling was a victory for President Donald Trump’s campaign in the battleground state.

“The FBI has recovered a number of documents relating to military ballots that had been improperly opened by your elections staff, and had the ballots removed and discarded, or removed and placed separately from the envelope containing confidential voter information and attestation,” Freed wrote to Shelby Watchilla, Luzerne County’s director of elections.

Freed called the findings “troubling,” saying only three of the nine ballots can be potentially linked to specific voters at this time.

Military ballots are supposed to be stored securely, unopened until no earlier than 7:00 a.m. on Election Day.

“In addition, our investigation has revealed that all or nearly all envelopes received in the elections office were opened as a matter of course,” Freed wrote. “It was explained to investigators the envelopes used for official overseas, military, absentee and mail-in ballot requests are so similar, that the staff believed that adhering to the protocol of preserving envelopes unopened would cause them to miss such ballot requests. Our interviews further revealed that this issue was a problem in the primary election–therefore a known issue–and that the problem has not been corrected.”

Freed says the investigation is ongoing.

See the full release from the DOJ below: