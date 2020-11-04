AP declares Mike Kelly winner of Pa.’s 16th district

(WKBN) – The Associated Press declared Mike Kelly the winner of the representative of Pennsylvania’s 16th District.

Kelly faced Kristy Gnibus.

With 75% of precincts reporting, Kelly had a commanding lead over Gnibus.

While campaigning, Kelly touted bringing millions of dollars in BUILD grants to western Pennsylvania for two crucial infrastructure projects.

He called overcoming the economic devastation due to the COVID-19 pandemic a goal of his. He said he will continue to support measures that provide direct relief to workers and businesses affected by shutdowns and advocate opening Pennsylvania safely so communities can get back to work.

He said he will also continue to support low taxes, less regulation and Opportunity Zones.

Wednesday, he released the following statement:

“Thank you western Pennsylvania! I am honored that you have chosen me to be your voice in our nation’s capital. Together, we will keep fighting for freedom, our values, a brighter economic future for our families, and a stronger, more prosperous America.” Mike Kelly

Gnibus also released a statement on her loss:

It has been an incredible privilege to meet thousands of people across this district and to hear about the issues that matter to the hardworking families of Western Pennsylvania. Thank you to everyone who joined our grassroots campaign to help make phone calls, knock doors, and get out the vote. While this was not the result we wanted, none of this would have been possible without you. We still have work to do. Our fight is not over.” I also want to congratulate Congressman Mike Kelly on his victory and wish him well representing this district.” Kristy Gnibus

More stories from WKBN.com: