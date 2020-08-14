Pennsylvania asks court to extend mail-in voting deadlines

The request states that Pennsylvania’s election-day deadline for mail-in ballots is “incongruous” with the postal service’s delivery standards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is asking the state Supreme Court to extend deadlines for mail-in ballots to be received in the November election when Pennsylvania will be a premier presidential battleground.

The filing, submitted late Thursday, cited a letter dated July 29 by the general counsel of the U.S. Postal Service, Thomas Marshall. In it, Marshall warns that Pennsylvania’s election-day deadline for mail-in ballots is “incongruous” with the postal service’s delivery standards.

As a result, Wolf’s administration is asking the state Supreme Court to order that ballots postmarked by election day be counted if they are valid and received during the three days following the election.

