Paul Gains retains Mahoning County prosecutor’s position

(WKBN) – Paul Gains will keep his position as Mahoning County prosecutor.

He was re-elected with just over 50% of the votes, according to unofficial voting returns.

Marty Desmond challenged Gains for the position.

Gains touted his nearly 24 years of experience as a prosecutor, 15 years as a defense attorney as well as his former work as a Youngstown police officer. He said he’d support “cost-effective” alternatives to prosecution, like Drug and Mental Health courts, as well as cleaning up distressed neighborhoods by foreclosing on vacant and foreclosed properties for demolition.

In an interview with WKBN Tuesday night, Gains said he’ll continue to run the office “with integrity.” You can watch that interview above.

More stories from WKBN.com: