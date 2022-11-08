(WKBN) – A six-term Republican Congressman from northwestern Pennsylvania is up for reelection, but he faces a challenger.

Erie-area businessman and attorney Dan Pastore is running for his first shot at elected office in the 16th District. He faces Mike Kelly and says he’d like to reach more across the party lines for the “best interests of the people of Western Pennsylvania.”

Pastore is an attorney and carpenter, and he founded two tech start-ups. He received a J.D. from Pitt Law and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Indiana University.

If elected, Pastore told the League of Women Voters that he plans to work on issues that supersede party lines, focusing on issues like jobs and the economy, lowering prescription drug costs and addressing the costs of higher education.

Kelly said last month that he’s more qualified for the job, however, and he plans to work to restore the faith of voters and taxpayers in their government.

“I’m going to be concentrating from our position on ways and means of government oversight. This government has got to become more accountable,” he told WKBN.

Kelly told the League of Women Voters that he believes that the top issues right now are national security, prescription and healthcare costs and government over-regulation of businesses.

Both candidates say there is a need to tap into the area’s energy resources, though Pastore said the future is in alternative energy, though that may take time.

“That transition will take time, and during that transition period, we’re going to need oil and gas. We need to produce it domestically,” Pastore told WKBN in October.

WKBN will be updating you with the latest election results. You can see all of the latest results from other races as well on our website.