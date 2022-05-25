HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman has ordered a recount of the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate race between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick.

This is the seventh recount in Pennsylvania since 2007, the last in November 2021. None of those recounts changed the result of the election, according to Chapman.

McCormick and Oz remain within less than 1,000 votes of each other and within the 0.5% needed to trigger an automatic recount. According to Chapman, all 67 counties announced unofficial returns with Oz at 419,365 votes and McCormick at 418,463; a 902 vote difference.

As of today, the unofficial returns for the U.S. Senate race submitted by all 67 counties show the following results:

Mehmet C. Oz – 419,365 (31.21%)

David H. McCormick – 418,463 (31.14%)

Kathy J. Barnette – 331,398 (24.66%)

Carla Herd Sands – 73,213 (5.45%)

Jeffrey A. Bartos – 66,548 (4.95%)

Sean Peter Gale – 20,220 (1.50%)

George A. Bochetto – 14,406 (1.07%)

Chapman says 65 of the 67 counties have reported over 800 undated Republican ballots and thousands of undated Democratic ballots. Counties are also beginning to count military and international ballots., which could not be tabulated until Tuesday. There are 10,000 ballots still being adjudicated, according to the Deputy Secretary of State.

Counties may begin their recount as early as Friday but must begin no later than June 1. They must complete the recount by noon on June 7, and they must submit the recount results to the Department of State by noon on June 8.

If the recount is necessary, the timeline for a potential Oz/McCormick recount is as follows:

May 26 – Recount must be ordered by the Department of State by this date

June 1 – Recount must start by June 1

June 7 – Recount must be complete

June 8 – Department of State announces a winner of the party nomination

Both campaigns have hired Washington-based lawyers to lead their recount efforts, and both have hired Philadelphia-based campaign strategists who helped lead the operation to observe vote-counting on Election Day for former President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2020.

The two campaigns also already had dozens of lawyers and volunteers fanned out around the presidential battleground state as election workers and election boards toiled through the remaining ballots.

McCormick’s campaign sued in a Pennsylvania court Monday to try to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision that could help him make up ground.

McCormick’s lawsuit petitioned the State Supreme Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope.

However, Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has pressed counties not to count the ballots and the Republican National Committee said it would go to court to oppose McCormick.

County election boards began meeting Friday to sort out problematic or provisional ballots, while election workers plowed through thousands of outstanding mail ballots. In Allegheny County, which includes Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia, that included some uncounted election day precinct tallies.

Pennsylvania’s Department of State, which oversees elections, said there were almost 28,000 mail-in and absentee ballots — 8,300 in the Republican primary — left to be counted, based on the information it had from counties as of midday Friday.

The hard-fought primary for the Republican nomination to fill retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat is expected to be among the top races in the country in the November general election. The winner of the primary will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination just days after suffering a stroke.