Pa. Secretary of State: Do not mail your ballots now

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania is warning voters to not rely on the mail if they have an absentee ballot.

The Secretary of State released numbers Friday, showing record numbers of early voting.

So far, county election boards have received a little more than 2.336 million ballots.

Nearly 1.5 million were sent by registered Democrats, while more than 500,000 were received from registered Republicans.

In comparison, a total of 266,000 voted early in 2016.

The Secretary of State says absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. election night.

“Do not wait, and again, hand-deliver it. Don’t put it in the mail at this point. This is far too late at this point to trust something as sacred as your fundamental rights, to trust the mail. We all know there are mail delays. We don’t want anyone losing their opportunities because they put it in the mail,” said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

Only you can return your own absentee ballot, with some exceptions.

