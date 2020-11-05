Pa. Republicans call for Secretary of State’s resignation following election

Boockvar says lawmakers were derelict in not passing a law allowing mail-ins to be processed ahead of Election Day as every county requested

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While Governor Tom Wolf said a long, slow count of Pennsylvania ballots is the system working as it should, state Republicans believe Wolf’s Secretary of State isn’t working as she should and called on her to resign.

Gov. Wolf described this election results process as a “stress test of ideals,” but some stress comes from Senate Republicans calling on Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar to resign.

Senate Republicans are angry about the Election Eve guidance that counties should give out information on rejected mail-in ballots so voters could be notified and vote provisionally. However, that’s not in the election code.

“You have to follow the law. The Secretary doesn’t get to choose which laws she follows and which she doesn’t,” Senator Jake Corman (R) and state Senate Majority leader said.

Moreover, the GOP doesn’t trust Boockvar and call her partisan after she blocked ballot security measures, like checking signatures or IDs. According to Corman, Boockvar “tipped the scale” in her favor.

Secretary Boockvar says she has no intention on resigning.

“Frankly, I think they’re the ones that should resign,” Boockvar said.

Boockvar says lawmakers were derelict in not passing a law allowing mail-ins to be processed ahead of Election Day as every county requested. She also described them as being obstructionists to Democracy.

“They don’t like anything that allows more eligible voters to be enfranchised, so let’s be clear about that,” Boockvar said.

For now, little else is clear. Ballots collected Wednesday through Friday will be in limbo, with possibility of the Election sharing a similar fate, as well.

Despite Corman calling for Secretary Boockvar to resign, he said the 2020 general election was safe and secure, and voters should have confidence in the results.

