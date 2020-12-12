Pa. Rep. Mike Kelly asks Supreme Court for review of lawsuit challenging state’s mail-in ballot system

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court had ruled that Rep. Mike Kelly's lawsuit was too late to claim no excuse mail-in voting was unconstitutional

BUTLER, Pa. (WKBN) – Congressman Mike Kelly (R-16) is asking the Supreme Court for a judicial review of the state’s mail-in ballot process.

Over a week ago, Kelly asked the United States Supreme Court to intervene in his lawsuit over the presidential election in Pennsylvania.

However, before that, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out Kelly’s case. The court said they were too late to claim no excuse mail-in voting was unconstitutional.

On Saturday, Kelly issued the following statement, asking that the U.S. Supreme Court review the Pennsylvania court’s decision.

Despite media headlines, our lawsuit is still alive. Last night we filed a writ of Certiorari with the United States Supreme Court asking them to hear our argument on the constitutionality of Act 77’s mail-in voting scheme. SCOTUS should agree with Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough, who stated we were likely to win on the merits of our case before the partisan Supreme Court of Pennsylvania tossed our suit on a technicality. Even a remedy that includes prospective relief, meaning for future elections, would be a win for Pennsylvanians who were harmed when the voting laws were changed without amending the Pennsylvania Constitution, the supreme law of the Commonwealth that outlines explicitly who is eligible to vote by means other than in-person.