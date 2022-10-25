Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Secretary of State is working to dispel misinformation surrounding mail-in ballots.

Counting the votes is a day long process, especially with many voters sending in mail-in or absentee ballots.

As of this week, more than a million mail-in ballots were requested and more than a half a million have been returned.

The Secretary encourages people to return your mail-in ballot as soon as possible.

And you have options to make sure it’s received in time to be counted.

“If you are going to mail in your mail in or absentee ballot through the USPS, I would do so at least a week before the election. If you’re going to return it after that week, you should go to a drop box if your county has one or you can deliver by hand in person at your county elections office,” said Pa. Secretary of State Leigh Chapman.

County Boards of Election must receive the ballot before 8 p.m. on election night to be counted. You have until November first to request a mail in ballot.