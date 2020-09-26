Pa. Gov. calls on Trump to follow state COVID rules when hosting rallies

Trump held a rally in Latrobe on Sept. 3 and one in Pittsburgh on Sept. 22

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf called on President Donald Trump Friday to stop “exacerbating public health risks” and abide by the state’s COVID-19 mitigation guidance when he visits the state.

“Three weeks ago, the Trump campaign held a rally here in Pennsylvania that violated the commonwealth’s public health guidance by disregarding gathering limits, mask orders and social distancing guidelines. My administration did not make an exception for that rally, and is still awaiting a response to a letter sent to the Trump campaign,” Wolf said in a news release. “Again, this past Tuesday, the president held a large rally in close quarters here in Pennsylvania. Once again, I am requesting that the president of the United States not endanger Pennsylvanians by holding unsafe rallies that will put Pennsylvania communities at risk.”

Wolf said a letter was sent to Trump’s campaign on Sept. 10 asking them to abide by the state rules after the Sept. 4 rally but said he did not get a response.

“It is gravely concerning that the president would insist on holding this event with blatant disregard for social distancing and masking requirements. His decision to bring thousands of people together in a tight space in the midst of a global pandemic caused by an airborne virus is flat out wrong,” Wolf said.

The Latrobe rally was held outside and some who attended did not wear a mask. The rally in Pittsburgh was inside a facility at the International Airport where still some participants were also seen without masks.

