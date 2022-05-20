HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– State Democrats are reminding Pennsylvania voters to vote blue in the general election in November.

State Representative Patty Kim, Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh, and others were at the Capitol on Friday, May 20, telling voters what’s at stake in the fall and also why they must vote for Josh Shaprio for governor in November.

“The constitutional right to abortion is in jeopardy in our commonwealth. Make no mistake, the power to control our own bodies, lives, and futures is at stake,” Commissioner Arkoosh said.

State Democrats will continue their “Protect our Rights Tour” with other events across the state.