Pa. Attorney General Shapiro to jump into ’22 governor’s race on Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s high-profile attorney general, Josh Shapiro, is set to announce his candidacy for governor on Wednesday, Oct. 13. A spokesperson with Shapiro confirmed the set announcement with abc27 on Monday, Oct. 11.

The 48-year-old is a self-described progressive who led a nationally prominent investigation into sexual abuse of children by clergy. He further raised his political profile by pushing back against Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his election loss last year.

Shapiro is the only announced Democratic candidate for governor. The Democratic incumbent, Gov. Tom Wolf, is constitutionally barred from running for a third term.

On the opposite side, there are nine Republican candidates in the race with Bill McSwain, a federal prosecutor under former President Donald Trump, being the most recent addition.