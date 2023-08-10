YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The deadline to file for political office by petition was Wednesday. That ensures a candidate’s name gets on the ballot in November

WKBN 27 First News noticed many open spots on those lists. Not every race had enough candidates.

There’s a second deadline coming up August 28. That’s the deadline for candidates to file as a write-in candidate. It’s important. Votes for a write-in will not count unless the candidate has told the board of elections they want to be a registered write-in candidate.

“In Ohio and Ohio law, if you want to run as a write-in you need to come to the board of elections and file a form with us, intent to be a write-in candidate. And I think we’re gonna see a lot of activity this year on that,” said Tom McCabe, with the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

For races that still have more openings than candidates, it is up to each political entity or group to follow their rules after the election on filling any vacancy.