COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has officially endorsed Donald Trump for President in 2024.

“Like most Ohioans, I am deeply concerned about the direction of our country. As a father and a fighter, I’m not willing to sit quietly while the woke left tries to cancel the American dream,” LaRose said.

LaRose said that there is only one GOP candidate “at this moment in history who truly gets what’s at stake.”

LaRose said that Trump strikes fear in the opposition and won’t back down from a fight.

“President Trump has been one of the most relentless and resilient warriors in American politics. His enemies, foreign and domestic, will stop at nothing in their attempt to keep him from winning this race,” LaRose said.

LaRose said that he and Trump don’t agree on “every point and substance,” but they share a common vision of America.

“I’m proud to be the only Secretary of State in the nation endorsed by President Trump last year. I’m giving my full endorsement and support to his campaign for President of the United States.”

LaRose visited the Valley in March saying he has cleaned up the voting roles in Ohio and pushed for new voting laws. At that time, he said the department recently went back six years to clean up its voter roll, removing the deceased and people who have moved. He said he wants to make sure elections are honest and that every voice can be heard.