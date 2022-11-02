WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Political newcomers Democrat Vince Peterson, II, and Republican Nick Santucci are hoping to represent the 64th District in Columbus.

The district’s current Representative Mike O’Brien can’t run again due to term limits.

It’s a relatively young race — both men are in their 30s and are graduates of Howland High School.

“I am one of the hardest-working. I am dedicated. I’m ethical, but most of all, I want the best for here,” Peterson said.

“I will have a seat at the table to work with the legislature and the governor to bring resources back and try to make a difference here,” Santucci said.

Peterson previously worked for NEOCAP and as a parole officer before becoming Congressman Tim Ryan’s field representative and constituent liaison. He said the biggest issues that face the district are education, economic development and infrastructure.

“We have to address those issues so we can continue to look like a viable place for business to come because I want places to land in Lordstown, but I want some in Warren, I want some in Girard, I want some in Niles, so we have to build really as a Valley in improving our infrastructure,” he said.

Santucci currently works for VAZA consulting but previously served as the director of Government and Public Affairs at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber. He believes that the district’s challenges are crime and inflation.

“There’s a lot of things that we can do in the state of Ohio to soften the inflation situation, number one, so we can cut taxes to help give folks more money in their pockets. The second thing we can do is start drilling in Ohio for oil and gas,” he said.

Both men believe that they’re best suited to serve and address the needs of constituents in the 64th district which includes Warren, Niles, Howland, Vienna, McDonald, Girard, Liberty and Hubbard.

“I am the man I am because of the people of this community, and I plan on paying it back the best way I know how. It’s through hard work, dedication and service to others,” Peterson said.

“I believe that I’m the best candidate for the job, and I believe that my experience has put me in a unique position to really help the working families that are here in the Valley,” Santucci said.