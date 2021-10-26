Ohioans can still apply for mail-in ballots

This photo made on Oct. 6, 2020, in Westerville, Ohio, shows Ohio absentee ballots. Two voters registered at the same address in the Columbus suburb of Westerville, Ohio, were mailed these differing absentee ballots for the 2020 general election, with one of the ballots listing candidates from a different congressional district. (AP Photo/Kantele Franko)

(WKBN)- In Ohio, you can still request an absentee ballot.



The deadline is Thursday, October 28.

The ballot must be postmarked by the day before the election.



You can also turn it into your county board of elections by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.