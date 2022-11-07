COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio voters broke an all-time record for early voting in the statewide gubernatorial general election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday.

About 1,550,440 Ohioans have requested an absentee ballot or cast their ballot early in-person, which is a 3.9% increase from the previous record set in 2018. This data includes all ballots received and processed through 2 p.m. Monday, when early voting closed.

The data can be broken down as follows: