Ohio Supreme Court rules former Youngstown police detective cannot run for sheriff

Elections

Doug Bobovnyik went to the Ohio Supreme Court after the Mahoning County Board of Elections disqualified him from putting his name on the ballot

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Former Youngstown Police Detective Doug Bobovnyik

Credit: WKBN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown police detective has lost his bid to get his name on the November ballot to run for Mahoning County sheriff.

Doug Bobovnyik went to the Ohio Supreme Court after the Mahoning County Board of Elections disqualified him over discrepancies on where he lived.

He was living in Salem for a time, but needed to be a Mahoning County resident for a full year in order to run for sheriff.

Friday’s ruling found the elections board did not abuse its discretion when finding he was not a credible witness.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award