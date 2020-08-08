Ohio Supreme Court rules former Youngstown police detective cannot run for sheriff

Doug Bobovnyik went to the Ohio Supreme Court after the Mahoning County Board of Elections disqualified him from putting his name on the ballot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A former Youngstown police detective has lost his bid to get his name on the November ballot to run for Mahoning County sheriff.

Doug Bobovnyik went to the Ohio Supreme Court after the Mahoning County Board of Elections disqualified him over discrepancies on where he lived.

He was living in Salem for a time, but needed to be a Mahoning County resident for a full year in order to run for sheriff.

Friday’s ruling found the elections board did not abuse its discretion when finding he was not a credible witness.