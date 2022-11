YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio Supreme Court candidate Judge Marilyn Zayas is in the Valley on Friday.

She will speak to students at East High School, who’s population is around 31% Hispanic.

Then she’ll head to the Mahoning County Board of Elections from Noon to 2 p.m. for a meet and greet with voters.

Lastly, she’ll attend OCCHA’s 50th Anniversary Gala at the Maronite Center on Meridian Road in Youngstown.

Zayas is the first Latina elected to any Ohio District Court of Appeals.