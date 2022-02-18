COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Republican Party has endorsed GOP incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine for re-election.

The endorsement came at a party meeting Friday via secret ballot.

Members of the state central committee also endorsed the other four non-judicial GOP candidates: Secretary of State Frank LaRose; Attorney General Dave Yost; Treasurer Robert Sprague; and Auditor Keith Faber.

The party’s central committee endorsed DeWine and GOP Lt. Gov. Jon Husted 36-26 via secret ballot.

DeWine tweeted his thanks to the party.

The 75-year-old DeWine has faced criticism from some fellow Republicans over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.