Ohio reaching record numbers for early voting, absentee ballot requests

(WKBN) – With just two weeks before Election Day, a record number of Ohioans have already cast their ballots.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office says 1.1 million people have voted, which is triple the number from the same time in 2016.

More than 675,000 absentee ballots have already been returned to county boards of elections, double from 2016.

More than 2.7 million voters requested absentee ballots this year, which is one out of three voters.

Locally, 6,900 people have already voted in Trumbull County, 6,700 in Mahoning and 2,500 in Columbiana.

The number of people requesting absentee ballots is also up in the area. In Mahoning County, more than 56,000 people want to vote by mail, with nearly 53,000 in Trumbull and 16,000 in Columbiana.

