(WKBN)- We have a complete list of what you can vote on in the Ohio Primary Elections on Tuesday:

Ohio

101: U.S. Senate- Democrat

102: U.S. Senate- Republican

105: U.S. House 14th District-Republican

106: U.S. House 6th District-Democrat

107: U.S. House 6th District-Republican

110: Ohio Governor-Democrat

111: Ohio Governor-Republican

112: Ohio Secretary of State-Republican

Columbiana County

320: Wayne Twp. Building- 3.0 Mills Additional

Mahoning County

420: Campbell Fire- 2.01 Mills Additional Continuous

421: Campbell Police- 5.35 Mills Additional Continuous

422: Cardinal Joint Fire District- 1.63 Mills Additional Continuous

423: Jackson Milton Schools- 3.8 Mills Renewal

424: Canfield Schools Bond Issue- 6.9 Mills Additional

425: Struthers Schools Improvements- 2.8 Mills Additional

426: Lowellville Schools Improvements- 4 Mills Additional

427: Coitsville Twp. Police- 5.5 Mills Additional Continuous

428: Sebring Village Roads- 1.5 Mills Additional

440: Golden Star Theater Austintown- Sunday Sales

441: Bruno Bothers Boardman- Sunday Sales

Trumbull County