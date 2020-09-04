Ohio now has online tracker to show number of poll workers still needed before election

The tracker will be updated each Wednesday

(WKBN) – With the election two months away, poll workers are still needed across the state.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has come up with a poll worker tracker to show how many poll workers are still needed in each county.

Mahoning County currently has 741 committed poll workers. They would like to have 1,143.

Trumbull County has 576 poll workers signed up. The goal is 948.

Columbiana County has 308 committed and a goal of 522.

The Secretary of State’s office has a number of recruitment efforts underway to get more poll workers.

Head over to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website to sign up to be a poll worker and to view the tracker.

