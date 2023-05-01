YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The May 2 primary election in Ohio is Tuesday.

There are no major statewide races on the ballot, but voters in some areas will be able to choose their council and municipal court candidates and vote on various local tax issues.

Here is what you need to know before heading to the polls:

Am I registered to vote?

Voters must be registered to vote in the primary election. You can check to see if you’re registered on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. You can also contact your county board of elections with any questions pertaining to your voter registration.

Where do I vote?

You can search for your polling location on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website. First, click on your county, then enter your address.

Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

Vote by mail

If you were planning on voting by mail, you would have needed to request an absentee ballot seven days before the election. To request and vote on an absentee ballot, you must complete the absentee ballot request form and mail the form to your county board of elections.

If mailed, absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted. You can also return your absentee ballot to your county board of elections before the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

New voter ID requirements

The only accepted forms of ID are now an Ohio driver’s license, passport or military ID. The new requirement was approved earlier this year. Previously, voters were able to show utility bills or bank statements if they didn’t have a photo ID.

You can find more information about voter identification requirements on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

What is on the ballots

In Columbiana County:

There are no candidates running for any races in the county, but there are two local tax issues. Salem City Schools has a bond issue: a 2.98-mill levy, plus an additional 0.5-mills for 37 years. There is also a 1.5-mill renewal levy for the Perry Township Police and Fire Departments, for a period of five years.

There are also four local liquor issues: Weekday and Sunday sales at Oasis Golf, Sunday sales at Candence Vault, and Sunday sales at Pondi’s.

In Mahoning County

The following candidates are running in the Democratic primary:

For Struthers Municipal Court: Dominic Leone, III and James Melone

For Youngstown City Council, 2nd Ward: Jimmy Hughes and Ra’Cole Taltoan

For Youngstown City Council, 5th Ward: Patrick Kelly and Carie Watson

For Youngstown City Council, 6th Ward: Anita Davis and Janet Tarpley

There are also a few local tax issues. The Beaver Township Fire Department has two levies on the ballot: a 1-mill renewal and a 1.5-mill renewal, each for a period of five years. The Beloit Village Fire Department also has a 6-mill additional levy, that will be continuous.

There are four local liquor issues: for Sunday sales at Maze Craze, weekday and Sunday sales at Another Broken Egg in Boardman and Sunday sales at Cracker Barrel in Austintown.

In Trumbull County

There are several candidates on the ballot in Trumbull County, including the following:

For Warren Municipal Court: Traci Timko and Patty Leopardi Knepp

For Warren Mayor (Democrat): Doug Franklin and Ken MacPherson

Warren City Council (5th Ward Democrat): Tiffany Stanford and Ashley Miner-McBride

Niles City Council (At-large Democrat — Elect 3): Michael Lastic, Jimmy Julian, Doug Sollitto, Linda Marchese and Lori Vlosich Hudzik

Niles City Council (1st Warde Democrat): Judee DeChristefero-March and Toddel Weddell

Giard Mayor (Democrat): James Melfi and Mark Zuppo

Newton Falls Mayor: Kenneth Kline and David Nils Hanson

Newton Falls Council (1st Ward unexpired term): Jullie Lemon – R, Jaime Kline, Michael Kren and Patricia Benetis

Newton Falls Council (2nd Ward): Brian Axiotis, Tracy Hurst and Condie Bright

There are also 28 candidates running for the Warren Charter Commission, and voters can elect 15.

As far as local tax issues, the following issues are on the ballot:

Bazetta Fire and EMS: 2-mill additional continuous levy

Girard Parks: 0.5-mill additional levy, for a period of five years

Lordstown Income Tax: a half-percent

Maplewood Schools: 2.2-mill emergency renewal levy, for a period of 10 years

Vienna Township Fire and EMS: 1-mill renewal, for a period of five years

Warren Charter Question

Weathersfield Twp. Police, Fire and EMS: 3.95-mill additional, continuous

You can also view your sample ballot here.

After you vote, you can track your ballot here.

WKBN will be tracking election results on its website.