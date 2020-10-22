Ohio looking for 6,000 new poll workers

There have been 53,981 Ohioans who have signed up to serve as a poll worker

(WKBN) – Ohio has set a new record for poll workers but still needs 6,000 to have enough in case of cancellations or no-shows.

Columbiana has reached the poll workers it needs — the only local county to do so.

Mahoning County remains 383 short.

Trumbull County still needs 121.

Seventy-four counties have met or are close to meeting their goal for the election.

The county-level details can be seen on Ohio’s first-ever Poll Worker Tracker, a recruiting and accountability tool used by the state.

You can find more information about signing up to be a poll worker on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.

