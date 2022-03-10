COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers have extended the deadline for the return of overseas absentee ballots as debate over new state legislative maps continues.

The move comes after Ohio election officials raised concerns about their ability to carry out a successful primary election on May 3. Those officials cite the already tight timeline due to still-unresolved state legislative maps.

The Senate approved a measure Thursday allowing overseas ballots to be processed up to 20 days after the primary a day after the House passed the bill.

Republicans approved the measure over protests by Democrats, who argued the primary itself should be moved.