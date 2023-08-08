OHIO ISSUE 1 RESULTS

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Polls have closed and poll workers are tallying votes in Ohio’s single-issue special election.

The only item on voters’ ballots Tuesday was Issue 1, a Republican-led, legislature-initiated amendment to Ohio’s constitution that would raise the threshold for future constitutional amendments to become law. Nearly 700,000 Ohioans voted early, and many more were expected to descend on polling locations to decide whether it is time to change a 111-year-old provision of the state’s main governing document.

If passed, Issue 1 would raise the bar for constitutional amendments to pass to 60%, instead of a simple majority. It also enacts stricter signature requirements to put citizen-initiated amendments on the ballot in the first place; petitioners must gather signatures from 5% of voters in each of Ohio’s 88 counties, a steep jump from the present 44-county requirement.

Issue 1 also eliminates a 10-day cure period petitioners have to gather more signatures if they failed to meet the signature requirement.

Why are we holding a special election?

The vast majority of Ohioans weren’t supposed to have things to vote on in August.

The General Assembly passed sweeping voting reform legislation last December that implemented a new photo identification law and eliminated most August special elections. The elimination of August special elections was a bipartisan reform and was supported by county boards of elections due to high costs, high workloads and low turnout.

But in May, Republican state legislators, with the blessing of Secretary of State Frank LaRose, voted to hold an August special election for Issue 1.

“Attempting to amend Ohio’s Constitution is a lucrative business, and monied interests see Ohio as an easy mark,” Ohio State Rep. Brian Stewart said when the House voted. “Enough’s enough.”

The election cycle has proven to be an intense one, with both supporters and opponents raking in millions of dollars in funding, mostly from out of state. Many of those dollars have gone to aggressively run campaign advertisements.

Who is voting yes?

Supporters of Issue 1, including LaRose and other Republican elected officials, have argued that requiring a supermajority to pass amendments protects the constitution from undue, outside influence. The 88-county requirement, supporters contend, ensures that only widely bipartisan provisions are added.

Issue 1 has been endorsed by the Ohio Right to Life, Ohio Chamber of Commerce, Buckeye Firearms Association, Ohio Farm Bureau and Ohio Restaurant Association, among other organizations.

The not-so-unspoken reason behind the Republican push to get Issue 1 on the ballot – and into the constitution – is that it would make it more difficult for an impending abortion rights amendment to pass. The amendment, which would protect the right to abortion up until fetal viability and for the health and safety of the pregnant person, was certified in late July to be voted on in November.

LaRose told voters in June that Issue 1 was “100% about keeping a radical, pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution.”

The amendment’s fate, however, is pending an Ohio Supreme Court decision on whether the language of the amendment follows necessary requirements.

Who is voting no?

Opponents of Issue 1, including Democratic lawmakers, abortion rights groups, voting rights organizations and former Republican state officials, have repeatedly called Issue 1 “unnecessary, unfair and undemocratic.”

House Minority Leader Allison Russo has described the initiative as a power-grab by conservative lawmakers to further cement their supermajority across Ohio’s three branches of government. To opponents, the citizen-initiated amendment process serves as a referendum on politicians who ignore the will of voters.

Issue 1 opponents and abortion rights advocates argue the will of voters is to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s constitution. A slate of polls supports that assertion, with anywhere from 54% to 58% of Ohio voters supporting the abortion rights amendment.

Organizations that oppose Issue 1 include the League of Women Voters of Ohio, Rank the Vote Ohio, Protect Choice Ohio, the ACLU of Ohio and Ohio’s Fraternal Order of Police.