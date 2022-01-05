COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley has announced State Senator Teresa Fedor, of Toledo, as his running mate and candidate for lieutenant governor for the 2022 election.

Cranley made the announcement official Wednesday morning in Toledo with stops scheduled in Cleveland and Columbus in the afternoon.

“Teresa Fedor has proven that she has the experience, compassion and wisdom to join me in bringing about an Ohio comeback,’’ Cranley told in a news conference. “Together, with our combined records of accomplishments, I’m confident that she is the perfect choice.’’

Fedor first joined the Ohio state legislature in 2002 as a member of the House of Representatives and served as a state senator first from 2003-2010, returned to the House of Representatives from 2011-2018 and assumed office again in the Ohio Senate in 2019.

She served in the U.S. Air Force and Ohio Air National Guard after graduating from high school and began a 16-year kindergarten teaching career at Toledo Public Schools after graduating from the University of Toledo.

“This is going to be the ticket that turns around Ohio, not with safe platitudes but with big ideas and smart, strategic plans.” said Fedor “Like creating an energy dividend, legalizing marijuana and then using that money to help create 30,000 jobs that pay at least $60,000 a year. Let’s just think about what a game-changer that could be for Ohio families. ‘’

The Cranley-Fedor ticket received an endorsement from Toledo native Gloria Steinem. A segment reads:

“I can think of no one who has more courageously represented the needs of her constituents, including the often forgotten welfare of women and girls. Today, I ask you to see what Teresa Fedor still needs to do to help Ohioans who are trafficked, who deserve adequately funded public schools, and who are denied the democracy that begins with the right to make decisions about our own bodies. Please join me in supporting John Cranley for Governor and Teresa Fedor for Lieutenant Governor. Ohio is lucky to have them as leaders, as hard workers, and as people of high principle and great heart.’’ Gloria Steinem

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley is scheduled to announce her running mate Wednesday morning.

The Ohio gubernatorial election takes place on Nov. 8, 2022.