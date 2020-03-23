Secretary of State encourages passage of Ohio Voters First Act

(WKBN) – On Tuesday, polling locations in Ohio were closed due to concerns about COVID-19 after an order canceled in-person voting for the primary elections.

Now, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is encouraging the Ohio General Assembly to support the Ohio Voters First Act.

The act will allow LaRose to send out absentee ballot request forms to every eligible voter in Ohio.

LaRose said their goal is to have an election that is safe and allows every Ohioans’ voice to be heard.

“It’s important for everybody to know they will have their voice be heard, that is why we acted so swiftly. Once the health director said it was not going to be safe to hold an election on Monday, the governor and I, the lieutenant governor, we made it very clear that we couldn’t move forward and jeopardize the health of Ohioans by having people congregate at the polls,” LaRose said.

If the legislation is approved, in-person voting will be held on June 2, but only if the order by Dr. Amy Acton is no longer in place by April 24.