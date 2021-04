(WKBN) – Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Ohio primary.

The Mahoning County Board of Elections is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trumbull County’s board of elections opens at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m.

There are no contested primaries in Columbiana County.

Early voting begins Tuesday.