18K Ohio voters inactive no more after high 2020 engagement

The secretary of state said some 10,000 of them cast votes in the Nov. 3 election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s election chief says over 18,000 inactive voter registrations are back in the state’s good graces after record-high participation in the 2020 election.

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Tuesday that some 10,000 of them cast votes in the Nov. 3 election.

He said roughly 98,000 inactive voter files were removed in scheduled post-election voter roll maintenance, compared to the over 115,000 initially flagged.

To drop off the purge list, a voter needed to take some qualifying action. That could include election-related activity, such as updating a registration, requesting an absentee ballot or voting, as well as visiting the BMV.