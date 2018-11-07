Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Miami University of Ohio latest college to suspend face-to-face classes
Live Now
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Ohio elections
As more candidates drop out of race, should Ohioans wait until March 17 to vote?
Video
Trumbull Co. 1 of 8 counties to fail to meet state election security deadline
Ohio GOP asks candidate to withdraw over dating site account
Bill would put judicial candidates’ party label on ballot
AP Exclusive: Thousands of Ohio absentee applications denied
More Ohio elections Headlines
Backers of gun background checks won’t try for 2020 ballot
Voter verification and registration bill hearing delayed at sponsor’s request
Video
Mahoning County Republicans host first primary debate for 2020
Video
Voter turnout improves in the Valley since primary
New voting equipment in Ohio to lessen risk of voter fraud
Video
Voters in Warren unable to park at polling place
Video
In-person absentee voting starts Tuesday in Ohio
Video
Planned Parenthood endorses Youngstown candidate in state municipal election
Ohio Secretary of State LaRose addresses voter purge errors amidst National Voter Registration Day
Video
WATCH: DeWine, Husted thank Ohio voters for victory in governor’s race
Video
D.C. priest tests positive for coronavirus
Limited fans allowed: OHSAA regional, state finals making adjustments due to coronavirus
Suspect facing charges after Boardman Dollar General employee’s fingernail gets ripped off
Live Stream
Weather