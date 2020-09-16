Ohio elections chief vows appeal on ballot box numbers

Mahoning County was one of the first in Ohio to start using a dropbox

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said he will file an appeal if a judge in Columbus rules he cannot limit the number of ballot drop boxes at boards of election across the state.

Mahoning County was one of the first in Ohio to start using a dropbox outside the Board of Elections office in Youngstown.

Now, a Franklin County judge is saying LaRose does not have the authority to limit the number of boxes different counties may use.

The judge’s ruling does not block LaRose from enforcing the one-box order.

Lawyers for the Ohio Secretary of State will appeal if such a ruling is made.

