YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Primary Election is almost here.

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday. Early voting and mail-in absentee voting have been happening for a few weeks already.

There has been a little confusion this year over the primary. Secretary of State Frank LaRose was in the Valley Thursday and said a lot of questions center on what will be on the ballot.

“All of the races that you expect, governor’s race, U.S. Senate race. congressional race, even the Secretary of State’s Office all the way down to local contest for county office,” LaRose said. “The only thing that’s not going to be on the ballot because of all the litigation and all the lawsuits that we’re facing is the contest for state representative, state senator and state central committee.”

LaRose thinks those offices will be decided in August.

For now, early voting continues through Monday in Ohio with the following schedule:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday

Tuesday, you can vote in person at your local polling place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

As soon as the results are counted, we’ll have them on-air and online.

LaRose is urging everyone to vote, promising our elections are secure.

“We have voting machines that are never connected to the internet. They are not capable of being connected to the internet. Nothing that touches a ballot can ever connect to the internet. That’s forbidden by law. We also inspect those machines with both Republican and Democrat election officials doing that before each election,” LaRose said.

One of the things that helps keep elections secure are the poll workers. Ohio Still needs them.

If you can work the polls, you will get paid for it. Even if you can’t be ready for Tuesday, they’ll need workers for the state legislature election and the November general election. You can sign up on the Secretary of State’s website.