(WKBN) — Nearly 400,000 Ohioans have already cast their ballots for Tuesday’s election, compared to just over 320,000 in 2019.

In Mahoning County there were just over 8,000 ballots cast, and 3,000 were in-person voting.

In Trumbull County, nearly 5,000 already voted, and 2,700 were in-person early voting.

In Columbiana County, just over 1,200 have voted already. Just under 600 were in person.