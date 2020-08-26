Ohio Democrats sue election chief over dropbox limitations

Increasing the number of such boxes has been promoted as a way to ease absentee voting during the coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Democrats have filed a lawsuit against the state’s election chief seeking to expand the number of ballot drop boxes ahead of the November election.

The complaint filed Tuesday against Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose outlines what Democrats see as an urgent need to expand the number of secure voter drop boxes in Ohio’s 88 counties.

The lawsuit comes two weeks after LaRose issued a directive prohibiting county election boards from installing drop boxes anywhere but an election board.

Increasing the number of such boxes has been promoted as a way to ease absentee voting during the coronavirus.

