Ohio county scrutinized after 3 people vote twice due to glitch

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The election board for Ohio’s most populous county is being put under administrative oversight by the secretary of state.

According to the state elections chief, a problem with Franklin County’s electronic poll books led to three improperly cast votes in this week’s election. His office says not all of Franklin County’s electronic poll books were properly updated with data about who had already voted early or requested an absentee ballot.

It says three people voted twice, but that didn’t affect any election outcomes.

The county board now will have to report weekly to the secretary of state as an extra step of oversight.