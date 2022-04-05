CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a lot of red in the five-year financial forecast for the Lakeview Local School District, and administrators are turning to voters for help in the form of a 6.8 mills, 10-year additional levy.

“We will have red ink from here on if we don’t get that new infusion of money,” said Superintendent Velina Taylor.

Parents Amy Newton, levy committee treasurer, and Taylor Pease, levy committee chairperson, are leading the charge.

“It’s something that is needed to make our school go,” Newton said. ” From the state, we get the least amount of money per pupil, and our teachers they’re ranked 16th out of 20 in Trumbull and Mahoning counties for pay.”

Pease said the levy is crucial.

“The more that I have seen about the district finances, the more crucial it has become that we need to pass the levy,” she said.

The district currently has a $17 million budget. The levy would give it a $2,075,000 boost and cost the owner of a home assessed at $100,000 about $20 more a month.

“It’s been 12 years since the school has come to the voters for additional funding,” Pease said.

If the levy fails, the district would be forced to make deep cuts in several areas including transportation and staffing.

“We’re looking at changing configurations. We’re looking at reducing staff. We’re looking at reducing programming, fee increases, just about anything we can do in order to make up the deficit,” Taylor said.

Newton said some of the most innovative curriculum could be in jeopardy.

“As we look at learning, we’re in the 21st century – STEM science, technology, engineering, math. Those might be some of the first things that go,” she said.